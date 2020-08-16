Probe by Itac into steel safeguard duties

JOHANNESBURG - The International Trade Administration Commission of SA (Itac) is investigating whether to extend duty on hot-rolled coil for another three-year term in response to the global steel crisis. Spokesperson Thalukanyo Nangammbi said while the investigation was ongoing, duties were maintained at 8 percent. “Once Itac completes its investigation it will make a final recommendation on whether the current safeguard duties should be removed or maintained, Nangammbi said. In July, ArcelorMittal South Africa (Amsa), Africa’s biggest steelmaker, said it had applied to Itac for an extension of the safeguards on hot-rolled products. Amsa said it submitted a new application for heavy beams manufactured at Highveld Structural Mill. Nangammbi said Amsa was the sole local producer of hot-rolled coil products and therefore the beneficiary of safeguards protection. Amsa said it remained convinced that import duties and safeguards were a critical part of the measures needed to ensure the sustainability of not just one company, but the country’s steel sector in its entirety. “The increase in imports has placed the South African steel industry in a desperate situation where we are fighting for the survival of the industry and trying to protect jobs,” Amsa said.

“Should we fail to act as a country, there is a very real threat that the primary steel sector may not survive with devastating consequences for the entire industry.”

The global steel industry has been grappling with excess production capacity particularly in China, and weak demand. Domestically, the industry had faced headwinds including weak demand in mining and construction sectors, and an increase in input costs, especially raw material, labour and energy.

Limited government spend on infrastructure and increasing competition from imports despite the weaker rand added salt to the wound. Due to the spread of Covid19 and sovereign downgrades, demand stayed weaker than anticipated.

In July, Amsa said total steel imports for the six months to June were about 340 000 tonnes, remaining constant against the comparable period at 19 percent of South Africa’s apparent steel consumption. Disruptions to global supply chains, combined with domestic production closures and logistical restrictions were contributing factors.

During the six months to June, the company’s total sales volumes fell by 47 percent to 1.1 million tons, driven by a 40 percent reduction in domestic sales. The National Employers Association of South Africa (Neasa) had this week criticised Amsa for failing to supply competitively priced raw material to the steel downstream.

Neasa had approached the court for an urgent interdict to prevent Itac from making a decision relating to ordinary import duties on coated steel. Neasa has withdrawn the interdict.

“Neasa wrote to Itac, informing us that they intend to withdraw their application after Itac filed its answering affidavit to its application on ordinary customs duties on coated flat steel. The application did not concern safeguards,” said Nangammbi.

