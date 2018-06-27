CAPE TOWN - Ford Motor Company has appointed Neale Hill as Ford's managing director of South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa, effective 1 July 2018.

Hill will take over from Dr. Casper Kruger, a seasoned automotive professional with over 20 years' experience in the market, who will be taking on a new personal journey.

Hill, currently director of marketing, sales and service, has experience both in his home country of South Africa but also internationally. Over his 25-year plus career at Ford, Hill has worked across various functions including sales, marketing and at general management level.

Hill will report to Mark Ovenden, President of Ford Middle East and Africa.

In his new role, Hill will be responsible for growth in the company operations across the region as Ford South Africa continues to grow its customer-centric product offerings, improving operational fitness and further develop its customer base.

FACTSHEET:





1. Hill was born in Durban, South Africa.

2. He attended Westville Boy’s High School and the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

3. Between 1986 – 1990, He obtained his Bachelors in Social Science. His Field Of Study was Industrial Psychology; Business Management (Marketing) and Legal Studies.

4. In 1991, Hill joined Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa as a Graduate Trainee in the Marketing and Sales Department.

5. Over the years, he held a variety of positions at Ford, including Advertising Manager, Regional Sales Manager and Marketing Manager.

6. In 2006, he was transferred to Ford’s Asia, Pacific and Africa (APA) regional office in Bangkok, Thailand as the Regional Launch Manager for all passenger cars

7. He was appointed as the APA Cross Carline Brand Manager when the regional office relocated to Shanghai, China.

8. In 2011, He was the Managing Director of Ford Motor Company of New Zealand.

9. In 2013, Hill assumed the role of General Manager – Sales at Ford Motor Company in Australia and was responsible for dealer sales, as well as the fleet and government sales operation.

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE