File picture: James White

JOHANNESBURG - Shares in property investment, development group NEPI Rockcastle became available for trade on A2X Markets on Tuesday, the stock exchange said. NEPI will retain its listings on the JSE and Euronext Amsterdam and its issued share capital will be unaffected by its listing on A2X.

"By listing on A2X, NEPI has now provided both current and potential shareholders with an additional platform on which to trade their shares in South Africa," A2X CEO Kevin Brady said in a statement.

"Furthermore, the listing enables savings to be captured by investors as A2X’s low cost structure drives a better-quality market by narrowing spreads and attracting new liquidity.”

The listing brings the number of securities on A2X to 21, with NEPI being the seventh FTSE JSE Top 40 company. The combined market capitalisation of companies listed on A2X now exceeds R2.4 trillion.

A2X provides a secondary listing venue for companies and boasts listings from the media, mining, banking, property, fast-moving consumer goods, financial services, retail, insurance, healthcare and telecommunications sectors.

A2X began trading in October 2017 and has nine approved brokers that account for about 55% of market activity.

- African News Agency (ANA)