Property regulatory authority head to face charges of fraud and maladministration

The National Property Practitioners Council (NPPC) yesterday commended a decision by the PPRA (Property Practitioners Regulatory Authority) board for acting on a whistleblower report and charging suspended chief executive Mamodupi Mohlala with maladministration and fraud, following the findings of a forensic investigation.
The probe revealed flouting of procurement processes and collusion with service providers; misrepresentation on the appointment of service providers, where goods were not delivered but paid for; routine appointment of certain service providers; flouting of the Pension Fund Act; and, the irregular appointments of staff, some of whom did not meet minimum qualification requirements and who were hired without due processes being followed, a statement from NPPC said yesterday.
“The corrective measures that are being implemented by the board demonstrate a commitment to stabilising the operations of the regulator and restoring the credibility of the institution, which has unfortunately been marred with controversy since 2019.
"The ethical questions on the institution’s leadership and the negative media attention that came with it, adversely affected not only the reputation of the institution, but more importantly, compromised the growth and transformation of the industry and the protection of consumers,” Joseph Sakoneka, cheif executive of NPPC said in a statement yesterday.
