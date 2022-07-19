Property regulatory authority head to face charges of fraud and maladministration

The National Property Practitioners Council (NPPC) yesterday commended a decision by the PPRA (Property Practitioners Regulatory Authority) board for acting on a whistleblower report and charging suspended chief executive Mamodupi Mohlala with maladministration and fraud, following the findings of a forensic investigation.

The probe revealed flouting of procurement processes and collusion with service providers; misrepresentation on the appointment of service providers, where goods were not delivered but paid for; routine appointment of certain service providers; flouting of the Pension Fund Act; and, the irregular appointments of staff, some of whom did not meet minimum qualification requirements and who were hired without due processes being followed, a statement from NPPC said yesterday.