CAPE TOWN – Real estate disruptor, Leadhome, on Monday announced the has appointment of Rupert Finnemore as its head of business Development. “With an impressive track record within the sector, Finnemore brings extensive market experience to Leadhome and looks to assist the business to not only grow its market share but to also identify new income streams,” the company said in a statement.

Finnemore said he was very interested in the Proptech space and its effect on the traditional real estate market. “I am excited to play a key role during this exciting change in the industry. Leadhome’s growth is impressive and after learning more about the company’s philosophy and vision, I knew this was what I wanted for this next phase of my career,” he said.

Marcél du Toit, the chief executive of Leadhome said Finnemore’s role was new and one the company was excited to leverage as the agency seeks to continue innovating.

“We are very excited to welcome Rupert to Leadhome and take advantage of the numerous innovation and collaborative opportunities available to us within the Proptech space. He will undoubtedly assist us to keep delivering real value-add products and services to the market,” said du Toit.