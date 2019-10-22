INTERNATIONAL - Dutch internet conglomerate Prosus made an unsolicited $6.3 billion cash bid to buy British food delivery firm Just Eat Plc on Tuesday, using its superior financial firepower to try to scupper an all share offer from Dutch rival Takeaway.com.
The offer is the first significant move by CEO Bob van Dijk since Prosus went public last month, creating a European tech company with a market cap of $120 billion, largely due to its 31% stake in Chinese internet and gaming giant Tencent.
Van Dijk said the all-cash offer was worth 4.9 billion pounds ($6.34 billion), or a 20% premium to Takeaway’s offer of 594 pence, based on its closing price as of Monday.