Prosus plans to acquire eBay's classifieds business

DURBAN - Prosus, the international internet assets division of Naspers, is back on the acquisitions trail, six months after walking away from the bidding war to acquire Just Eat. Unconfirmed reports on Friday said Prosus is one of the three companies in the running to acquire eBay’s classifieds business. Sources close to the matter said Prosus was in the driving seat after it submitted the highest bid, in the region of $8billion (R133.25bn). Prosus had failed to respond to queries by the time of going to print. The eBay board met late on Friday, potentially to weigh up the bid from Prosus, one from a private equity consortium backed by Blackstone Group, Permira and Hellman & Friedman, and a bid from Adevinta.

Peter Takaendesa, the head of listed equities at Mergence Investment Managers, said on Friday that Prosus’s expression of interest in eBay’s classifieds assets would be broadly in line with the company’s strategy, as it has clearly communicated its strategy to diversify its portfolio of investments away from the current Tencent dominance by significantly investing in three e-commerce verticals: classifieds, food delivery and payments.

“If confirmed that the acquisition would materially expand Prosus’s global classifieds business, given eBay has strong positions in a number of European markets, Canada and Mexico. Some of eBay’s brands have been around since the 1990s, and here in South Africa we have been exposed to their Gumtree brand since 2005,” Takaendesa said.

He said there might be concerns, however, that the deal would deviate from Prosus’s strategy of targeting high-growth potential assets given that eBay’s classifieds assets are significantly more mature compared with Prosus’s existing classifieds assets, which were mainly in emerging markets.

“However, we believe eBay’s assets would significantly improve scale and profitability of the combined Prosus classifieds portfolio, in some way similar to the dynamics we saw with the Russian classifieds company Avito transaction, which took Prosus’s ownership to 100 percent of that asset.

“Our view is that it will all come down to the price that will be paid, and Prosus has shown solid discipline in the past, with the Just Eat transaction as a recent example where they withdrew from the bidding war,” he said.

Takeaway.com won the bid for Just Eat in January with a £5.9bn (R123.47bn) all-share offer, translating into 889pence a share, beating Prosus’s offer of 800p.

But Takaendesa said he believed that Prosus might be in a strong position to acquire the business, as its chief executive, Bob van Dijk, came from eBay and should know the quality of those assets better than any other player in the market.

“Prosus ended the year to March with net cash of $4.5bn, so it can comfortably afford the speculated valuation ranges for the eBay classifieds assets, but what is more important is paying the right valuation for the assets such that the group can generate good returns for its stakeholders over the long term,” he said.

Prosus closed 0.11percent weaker at R1607.76 on the JSE on Friday. Additional reporting by Bloomberg

BUSINESS REPORT