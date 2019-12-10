DURBAN – Naspers’ international internet division, Prosus, yesterday upped its bid for UK food delivery company Just Eat to £5.1 billion (R97.84bn), sending a strong message to Dutch rival Takeaway.com. Prosus increased the offer for Takeaway from the £4.9bn it had made in October.
It said it wanted to break up the agreed merger between Just Eat and Takeaway, a deal that would create one of the world’s largest online food delivery companies.
Prosus increased its offer to 740 pence a share from its initial offer of 710p. The new offer represents a 25.6 percent premium to the closing price of 589p a Just Eat share on October 21. Prosus also reduced the level of acceptances required from 75 percent to a simple majority, 50-percent-plus-one Just Eat share.
The closing date for Just Eat shareholders to decide on the increased offer was extended to December 27.
Prosus chief executive Bob van Dijk said the group had an opportunity to listen to the views of Just Eat shareholders, share their perspective on the global food delivery sector and reflect on the challenges Just Eat faces, as seen in its third-quarter results.