Prosus rises to the top five of global tech and healthcare perception rankings - FutureBrand study

PROSUS, along with other well-known global brands such as Apple, Danaher and ASML Holdings and Nextera Energy, has been ranked among the top five tech and healthcare companies in the New FutureBrand Index released on Wednesday. The 2021 FutureBrand Index is an annual perception study of PwC’s top 100 companies, and this year revealed extensive changes in the perception of global companies since the start of the pandemic.

The Technology sector dominated the index with three of this year’s Top Five coming from this sector: ASML, Apple and Prosus. Apple was the only company to stay in the Top Five from 2020, as the pandemic effect displaced many consumer-facing brands, with many of 2020’s Top Ten displaced by B2B (business-to-business) giants. Brands offering the “pleasure factor”, such as LVMH, P&G and PepsiCo, were also boosted as consumers sought new ways to feel good, a statement said.

The financial services sector saw a rise in overall perception for the first time in years as global attention moved to fixing the economy and trusted institutions. “Today, it is companies prioritising innovation to impact individual well-being and drive change for good at scale that are truly set to thrive. As a result, there is a huge change at the top in this year’s ranking,” said FutureBrand’s chief strategy officer, Jon Tipple. The standout of Tech and Healthcare companies across this year’s FutureBrand Index also pointed to the heightened need for connectivity and a focus on improving quality of life after what had been a challenging year for the world.

Tipple said the index showed that today’s thriving companies were those that prioritise innovation to impact individual well-being and drive change for good at scale. “This means a significant opportunity for the companies that create the platforms and infrastructures on which human life can thrive into the future.” Healthcare continued to rise up the Index after Pfizer and United Health Group surged forward during the pandemic.

Feeling good and the pursuit of simple pleasures proved important to consumers during a year of uncertainty and crisis. Luxury consumer brands such as Apple and LVMH capitalised on this, but the likes of Amazon and P&G also benefited. B2B companies that in previous FutureBrand Indexes were seen lower down the list, such as ASML and Danaher, had surged forward as behind-the-scenes Tech and Pharma brands became ‘household’ names, and society focused on the innovation that could help people come out of the pandemic. Tipple said this year’s research “has revealed a huge shift in the way companies work and how they convey their mission to their consumers”.

“Those that look set to thrive in a post-pandemic world are companies prioritising innovation to consistently impact individual well-being and drive change for good at scale. There are some familiar names and some that many won’t expect in this year’s FutureBrand Index,” he said. Pharmaceutical companies such as Pfizer raced ahead, as they were seen by consumers as critical to the future and working within humanity’s best interest. Consumers were also looking for the “feel good” factor; in a period of 12 months when so much had been taken away from them, and luxury brands like Apple and LVMH had done particularly well in the Index.

Now in its seventh year, the FutureBrand Index is a global perception study that reorders PwC’s Global Top 100 Companies by market capitalisation on perception strength, rather than financial strength, by researching a global sample of more than 3 000 professionals who were aware of and knew something about at least seven of the top 100 companies of that year. Aside from Apple, consumer tech brands had slipped down the Index while companies that were critical behind-the-scenes enablers of the technology had risen. “This is likely due to their response to the pandemic and societies’ and economies' need for technology to survive lockdowns and quarantines.”

LVMH benefited from increased consumer spending on luxury goods and online shopping, jumping 37 places up the FutureBrand Index and now is ranked at number 29. Consumer goods and services businesses that rely on physical retail suffered during the pandemic, with Walmart falling 34 places and McDonald’s falling 32. Consumer staples benefited from recurring lockdowns with PepsiCo and P&G top risers in the category, jumping 24 and 22 places, respectively.