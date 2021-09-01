Prosus subsidiary PayU cements a deal to acquire BillDesk for R4.7bn

The proposed acquisition will see PayU, the payments and fintech business of Prosus, become one of the leading online payment providers globally by total payment volume (TPV).

PROSUS, the global consumer internet group, said yesterday that its subsidiary, PayU, had inked a deal to acquire Indian digital payments provider BillDesk to acquire BillDesk for $4.7 billion (R69bn).

PayU focuses on high-growth markets and operates across three distinct businesses. PayU reported a strong performance, increasing TPV 51 percent year-on-year to $55bn across India, Latin America and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. BillDesk, founded in 2000, is one of the leading payment businesses in India.

The transaction, which was subject to approval from the Competition Commission of India, builds on previous successful acquisitions by PayU in India, including CitrusPay, Paysense and Wibmo, Prosus said.

Bob van Dijk, the chief executive of Prosus, said: “We have a long and deep relationship with India, having supported and partnered with some of its most dynamic entrepreneurs and new tech businesses since 2005. We’ve invested close to $6 billion in Indian tech to date, and this deal will see that increase to more than $10 billion.”