Prosus to buy back $5bn of shares to cut Tencent gap

JOHANNESBURG - Prosus NV plans to buy back a combined $5 billion of shares in the global e-commerce giant and its South African parent Naspers Ltd., a move designed to boost shareholder value and narrow a discount between the company and its stake in Tencent Holdings Ltd.

The group will aim to pick up $1.37 billion of its own stock and $3.63 billion of Naspers, Amsterdam-based Prosus said in a statement on Friday. The purchase will start following the release of half-year earnings on Nov. 23.

The move marks the latest in a series of efforts by Prosus and Naspers to achieve a valuation greater than the sum of its parts, and stop being seen as merely a proxy for investing in WeChat-creator Tencent. Cape Town-based Naspers was an early-stage investor in China’s Tencent, and still holds a 31% stake, but has long been overshadowed by the soaring stock price of its prized asset.

Naspers spun off most of its internet assets into Prosus just over a year ago in part to resolve the problem, but the move has made little difference. Prosus has a market capitalization of about 135 billion euros ($158 billion), while the Tencent stake is worth about 193 billion euros at current share prices.

That means the market assigns a negative value to Prosus’s myriad other businesses, which span from Indian online travel agents to Brazilian food delivery and U.S. education sites.