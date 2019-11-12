DURBAN – Prosus, the international internet assets division of Naspers, has confirmed its cash offer of £4.9 billion (R92.81bn) to acquire the UK online food delivery service Just Eat, and lowered the level of shareholder approval it required for the offer from 90 percent to 75 percent.
Prosus sent an offer document to Just Eat shareholders on Monday and urged them to accept the offer by no later than December 11.
Prosus chief financial officer Basil Sgourdos said the 710 pence a share offer for Just Eat was a fair price as it represents a 20 percent premium to its rival bid of Takeaway.com.
“We believe our offer represents a fair value and we are excited about the prospects of adding Just Eat into our portfolio. Prosus believes that the offer is attractive and fair for a business that requires substantial investment to defend its position and capitalise on its long-term opportunity,” Sgourdos said.
He added that the offer was an important step towards achieving Prosus’s ambition to build the world’s leading food delivery business.