Prosus’s Bob van Dijk gets less pay in 2022

Bob van Dijk, head of Dutch technology investment company Prosus and its controlling shareholder Naspers of South Africa, got paid roughly 4 percent less this year with the e-commerce firm facing headwinds in the year to March. In the firm’s annual report released today, Van Dijk’s total remuneration in the year to March was $15.88 million (R252.7) from $16.6m in 2021.

Basil Sgourdos, the chief financial officer, got a total remuneration of $10.12m, down from $10.48m in 2021. In the year to date, the share price of Naspers has tanked 23.84 percent, while Prosus in the year to date saw its share price fell 33.16 percent. Craig Enenstein, the chair: human resources and remuneration committee, said in the Prosus’s remuneration report for 2022 that despite a year of global turmoil and uncertainty, the past financial year had seen a solid operational performance at the group.

“We have focused on building strong momentum in our e-commerce portfolio and investing in our businesses to capture the significant market opportunities that we see,” he said. The group yesterday delivered its annual results. Group revenue, measured on an economic-interest basis, grew 24 percent to $35.6 billion. The e-commerce segment revenue grew strongly, increasing 58 percent to $9.8bn. Tencent’s contribution to group revenue grew 14 percent.

