Proudly SA yesterday hit back against recent allegations of corruption within the organisation and after an investigation said it was considering filing civil suits against three former employees for defamation and fraud.
Proudly SA is an organisation that promotes the procurement of locally manufactured goods to reduce unemployment. “As on January 26, 2020, a series of false accusations was made against Proudly SA on the spoof Twitter account @AdvoBarryRoux.
The posts named members of our executive as well as some of our suppliers, partners and service providers,” Proudly SA said. The same accusations of maladministration, fraud and irregular financial procedures had been made in a report that was submitted anonymously in October to the Deloitte Tip-Off Line. However, an internal investigation, exonerated all those implicated and, “in fact, found the submission to constitute malicious reporting”, it said.