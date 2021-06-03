Provinces spend more, marginally below budget

PROVINCES spent R645.7 billion, or 97.7 percent, of their adjusted budget of R660.8 bn, according to preliminary outcomes of the provincial revenue and expenditure report for 2020/21.

This represented a 2.7 percent increase over R628.6bn spent in 2019/20.

Spending on education amounted to R263.5bn or 98.7 percent of the provincial education adjusted budget. This represented a 3 percent increase. Education accounts for the largest (40.4 percent) share of provincial budgets.

Health expenditure came to R231.7bn or 98.3 per cent of the R235.8bn adjusted budget. This represented a 9.9 percent increase over 2019/20. Health accounts for the second-largest share of provincial budgets at 35.7 percent.

Social development expenditure amounted to R22.7bn or 95.6 percent of the adjusted budget, representing a R1bn increase compared to R21.7bn spent over the same period in the previous financial year.

Personnel expenditure came to R393.97bn or 99 percent of the R397.9 billion adjusted budget as at March 31. This represented a 2.5 percent increase over the 2019/20 financial year.

Preliminary spending on goods and services amounted to R134.9bn or 94.7 percent of the adjusted budget as at March 31, a 4.1 percent increase compared to 2019/20.

Capital expenditure by provincial education departments amounted to R6.9bn, 27.8 percent less than over the same period in the previous financial year.

Capital expenditure by provincial health departments amounted to R13.7bn, a 48 percent increase over the same period in 2019/20.

