Wednesday, July 20, 2022

PSG disposes of Kaap Agri shares as it restructures ahead of unbundling

An employee holds a handful of wheat grain at the Kaap Agri grain silo in Malmesbury, near Cape Town. File photo

Published 27m ago

PSG Financial Services, a subsidiary of PSG Group, has disposed of a 17.3 percent interest in Kaap Agri shares to a third party, a statement said yesterday.

PSG indicated that the disposal occurred as part of the internal restructuring and repositioning of PSG Group’s shareholding in its various investments.

Following the implementation of the restructuring, PSG group will hold about 34.7 percent of Kaap Agri’s share capital. The implementation of the restructuring is one of the conditions precedent for PSG Group’s restructuring, which includes the unbundling of its entire shareholding in Kaap Agri.

BUSINESS REPORT

