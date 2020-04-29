PSG Group considering unbundling of its shareholding in Capitec Bank Holdings

DURBAN - JSE-listed PSG Group share price gained more than 6 percent after the investment holding company announced that it is considering the potential unbundling of some or all of its shareholding in Capitec Bank Holdings.

PSG Group holds a 30.7 percent stake in Capitec and the bank remains PSG Group’s largest investment and contributor to its recurring earnings.

The group said today following requests from interested parties and to curtail speculation and uncertainty, the company confirms that its board of directors is in the process of investigating, and is seriously considering, the potential unbundling of some or all of its shareholding in Capitec Bank Holdings subject to certain conditions being fulfilled.





“The rationale for the potential unbundling is that certain new legislation may potentially deem PSG Group to be a financial conglomerate, which will substantially increase the administrative burden on PSG Group,in relation to regulatory compliance, and that, given the substantial discount at which PSG Group shares trade to its sum-of-the-parts value, the board believes such an unbundling may unlock value for PSG Group shareholders,” the group said.





PSG Group share price rose to R169.90 a share in the morning after the news of the potential unbundling, up from Tuesday’s closing price of R160.





In the results released last week for the year to end February, PSG Group reported an 18 percent increase in recurring earnings per share to 1 281 cents a share, while headline earnings per share (Heps) increased by 17 percent to 1 184c, boosted by a strong performance from Capitec, which also increased its headline earnings per share by 19 percent.





The group has advised its shareholders to continue exercising caution when dealing in its shares until a detailed announcement is made in due course.





BUSINESS REPORT