PSG Konsult flags expected hike in annual results

According to a trading statement, recurring headline earnings per share (Heps) were expected to increase by 31 percent to 33 percent.

FINANCIAL services group PSG Konsult yesterday flagged a rise in its annual profit for the final results ended February 2022.

Recurring headline earnings per share would be between 69.2 cents and 70.2c, a 40 percent increase, compared to the 52.7c, the last annual results before the Covid-19 pandemic hit South Africa, the company said.

“Recurring headline earnings per share increased by a smaller margin than headline and attributable earnings per share due to the prior year non-recurring R10.0 million (R7.2m net of tax) donation to the South African Solidarity Fund in April 2020,” PSG said.

The company said it expected to publish its financial results for the year ended February 28,, 2022, on or about Wednesday, April 13, 2022. – Dieketseng Maleke