PSG Konsult gets green light to change its name to PSG Financial Services

Financial services group PSG Konsult said on Friday it had received approval to change its name to PSG Financial Services. The change is aligned to the firm’s growth aspirations, it said in a statement.

The firm has three divisions: PSG Wealth, PSG Insure and PSG Asset Management. CEO Francois Gouws said: “In the 25 years since being established, PSG has evolved as a business and now provides a comprehensive financial services offering. “We want to ensure our brand remains well-positioned in an ever-evolving industry and that we continue to serve our growing client base optimally and in line with our high standards,” he said.

PSG’s annual results were released earlier this year in April, and the group realised a 5% increase in recurring headline earnings per share and a return on equity of 22.7% for the current year, despite a challenging operational backdrop. The group has experienced more than a decade of sequential growth – a testament to the effectiveness of its advice-led business model and its unyielding commitment to “growing organically, and to fund that growth prudently,” as Gouws explained. “As we continue along this positive trajectory, we aim to establish ourselves not only as the wealth manager of choice but the broader financial services provider for all South Africans,” Gouws said.