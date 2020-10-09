PSG Konsult raises its dividends by 6.67%

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

DURBAN - JSE-listed financial services group PSG Konsult increased its dividends by 6.67 percent for the six months to end August, despite operating in an environment characterised by the Covid-19 outbreak and ratings downgrades for South Africa. PSG Konsult declared an interim gross dividend of 8cents a share, up from last year’s 7.5c, in line with its dividend policy. The group said its strong balance sheet and liquidity placed it in a strong position and the board’s confidence in its prospects despite facing these challenges. This comes after PSG Konsult reported a 7percent growth in recurring headline earnings to 24.6c and generated a return on equity of 19.6percent during the period. Chief executive Francois Gouws said: “Our strong financial position and cash flow, together with years of investing in our systems and enhancing our digital capabilities enabled us to operate successfully in very difficult times, and still generate a solid return for our shareholders.” Its total assets under management increased by 7percent to R245billion and the group’s gross written premium remained steady at R2.7bn.

PSG Konsult said the results were adversely affected by the sharp decline in interest rates, which reduced net investment income, and the support the group provided clients through premium relief, interim business interruption relief payments and other measures. However, Gouws said the firm continued to further automate and streamline its platforms and processes, in support of its strategic goal of enhancing overall client experience.

PSG Konsult operates three businesses, PSG Asset Management, PSG Insure and PSG Wealth.

PSG Asset Management reported a 39percent decline in recurring headline earnings as it continued to be affected by the current challenging market conditions, which resulted in no performance fees being earned during the current period.

Client assets under management decreased by 14percent to R31.5bn during the current period, due to a combination of market movements and net client outflows. Assets administered by the division increased by 7percent to R128.3bn, supported by R4.3bn of multi-managed net inflows.

PSG Wealth was a strong performer by reporting a 25percent increase in recurring headline earnings and clients’ assets managed by their Wealth advisers increased by 11percent to R213.7bn, which included R6.3bn of positive net inflows.

PSG Insure reported a 17percent increase in recurring headline earnings and a net underwriting margin of 13.2percent compared to the 10.4percent achieved last year.

Looking ahead, Gouws said the group continued to monitor the macroeconomic environment, both locally and globally, and the associated impact on its clients and other stakeholders.

“Our strong financial position and cash flow enables us to continue to invest in long-term growth opportunities, systems and processes, while optimising risk-adjusted returns for our shareholders. As such, we remain confident about the prospects for continued growth,” he said.

The goup's share price closed 1.44percent lower at R7.53 on the JSE yesterday.

BUSINESS REPORT