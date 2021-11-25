Public Investment Corporation ranked among top 30 responsible global investors

The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) said this week that it welcomed the recognition by the Responsible Asset Allocator Initiative (Raai) for responsible investing, whose 2021 survey ranked the PIC at number 25 among the top 30 global sovereign wealth funds and asset managers for their responsible investment practices.

The PIC manages more than R2 trillion in investments on behalf of public servants. Earlier this month a new board was appointed to the entity after the term of the interim board came to an end on October 31.