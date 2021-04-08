Purple expects its interims to leap by 854%

THE PURPLE Group share price rose by more than 7 percent on the JSE yesterday after the financial services and technology group said it expected its half-year earnings to increase as much as 854 percent.

The shares later closed at R1.16 per share up nearly 4% for the day.

The group said in a trading update that it expected its earnings per share (Eps) and headline earnings per share (Heps) to increase by between 834 percent and 854 percent for the six months to end February.

Its Eps and Heps were likely to be between 0.84 cents a share and 0.86c, up from last year’s Eps and Heps of 0.09c.

