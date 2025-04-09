Purple Group's financial performance: A 208% profit surge and client engagement rises

Purple Group saw its strongest half-year performance after its financial services and online platforms generated good revenue growth, efficiencies improved, and client engagement increased. Results for the six months to February 28 on Wednesday showed attributable profit up 208.5% to R33.5 million. Revenue increased 25.8% to R238m. Operating expenses increased 13%, well below revenue growth.

Some of the group brands include EasyEquities, EasyCrypto, EasyRetire, and EasyTrader. “We're hitting our stride. This isn't just growth - it's proof our platform model scales with discipline and client-led intent. While the macro environment is easing, uncertainty around global trade tactics - particularly from the US - continues to influence sentiment,” CEO Charles Savage said. Headline earnings a share increased 204.1% to 2.36 cents, exceeding the August 31, 2024 full-year earnings per share of 1.77 cents. Net asset value per share increased 9% to 45.35 cents.

Purple’s Easy Group segment continued to be the most important growth driver, with its revenue increasing by 30.8% to R216.4m, while its taxed profit increased 238.3% to R39.8m. Active retail clients grew by 8.2% to 1.02 million. Client assets under management increased by 31.4% to R67.2 billion. Retail inflows increased by 63.3% to R5.31bn, with average inflow per client up 49% to R5 201. “What we're seeing here isn't a by-product of favourable conditions, but the outcome of deliberate decisions to focus on value drivers, reduce friction, deepen engagement, and build for long-term resilience,” said Savage in a statement.

The average revenue per user (ARPU) rose 24% to R146, while the cost-to-serve per active retail client increased 4.9% to R84.66. “This isn’t just growth - it’s operating leverage in action. Over the last two years, we’ve added R93m in revenue and just R22m in cost. That’s evidence of what we’ve been saying: the business now operates at scale, and for every R100 increase in revenue, at least R70 is flowing through to the bottom line,” said Savage. Existing clients added R5.3bn in deposits this half-year, up from R3.3bn in the same period last year.

“Client deposits are rising, though not yet back at peak levels - signaling that further upside remains as clarity returns to global markets. We're well-positioned to capture that momentum,” said Savage. He said every business unit delivered in the six months, and the results validated the strategy to broaden the product range and services while increasing the depth of their execution efforts. EasyEquities, the online equities trading platform and by far the biggest trading unit, reported a 28% increase in assets to R44.7bn, while revenue increased 37% to R149m.

He said the group still had recovery headroom, while interest rates were easing and inflation was stabilising. “Per-client deposits are climbing but still below historic highs. As the Trump election cycle settles and global uncertainty fades, we expect the monetary cycle to resume its downward path, opening even more tailwinds and scale impact… The upside is still to come,” he said. The share price was static at R1.06 yesterday on the JSE, well up from 70 cents a year before.