PwC and UNICEF to boost youth skills and work mentorship opportunities in SA

By BR Correspondent DURBAN - PwC and UNICEF South Africa announced the details of local collaboration, on International Youth Day, to help prepare young people with relevant skills to enter the workforce. This is part of a three-year global collaboration between PwC and UNICEF in support of Generation Unlimited. Generation Unlimited is a multi-sector partnership aimed at helping 1.8 billion young people transition from school to work by 2030. This collaboration will support young people who are currently outside of the workforce to develop the requisite 21st century skills to gain entry into the job market and to become entrepreneurs in the age of the fourth industrial revolution. “This is a critical time for the business community, educators, government and other stakeholders to contribute collectively to the development of our young people,” said Dion Shango, CEO for PwC Africa.

Shango added, “Our collaboration with UNICEF will expose young people to diverse digital skills and broaden their knowledge and expertise for the future workplace. We believe that together we can make an exponential difference by helping uplift and prepare the youth for tomorrow’s new workforce,” Shango added.

Muriel Mafico, UNICEF South Africa Deputy Representative said, “Now is the time to invest in young people. This collaboration with PwC is vital to help provide digital and transferable skills that young people have identified as being critical for their future growth and prosperity”.

The South African collaboration will provide a specific focus on girls and young women who often miss out on developing ICT skills. Only 23 percent of tech jobs are held by women globally according to UNESCO and this inequality is mirrored in South Africa.

PwC will support three key areas:

1. Improve young people and employers’ access to information and services about learning opportunities through a new data management platform.

2. Bolster the Techno Girls and Naspers Labs programmes, supported by UNICEF, to expand opportunities for young girls to access science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEM) related skills and work opportunities. This will be done by scaling up the programme and delivering the experience virtually.

Enhance existing entrepreneurship programmes and related training curricula in partnership with the University of Pretoria.

On 26 August, PwC and UNICEF will broadcast a dialogue between young people engaged in the Techno Girls and Naspers Labs programmes and PwC Africa CEO, Dion Shango and UNICEF South Africa Representative, Muriel Mafico.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE