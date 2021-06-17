PwC launches new global strategy to build trust, deliver outcomes

PwC would invest $12 billion over the next five years, creating over 100 000 new jobs globally as part of a strategy to build client trust and deliver sustainable outcomes, a statement said yesterday.

PwC’s The New Equation global strategy aimed to respond to fundamental changes in the world, including technological disruption, climate change, fractured geopolitics, and the continuing effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The New Equation was based on analysis of global trends and thousands of conversations with clients and stakeholders. It built on more than a decade of sustained revenue growth and continued investment, the group said.

“The New Equation focuses on two interconnected needs that clients face in the coming years. The first is to build trust, which has never been more important, nor more difficult. The second is to deliver sustained outcomes in an environment where competition and the risk of disruption are more intense than ever and societal expectations have never been greater.