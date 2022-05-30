Quantum Foods interim earnings slide as higher input costs, avian flu knock firm

THE SHARE price in Quantum Foods, the chicken and egg producer, ended on Friday 22.22% higher at R5.50 despite the company declaring lower interim earnings, as higher input costs took a toll and weaker egg prices and avian flu hit its business. It said the first six months of the 2022 financial year had been challenging, which saw its headline earnings per share dropping by 41% to 15.8c owing to higher input costs and as general economic pressures on consumers increased.

The company declared an interim gross cash dividend of 8c per share. Group revenue increased by 7% to R2.8 billion, from R2.6 billion. Operating profit decreased by 51% to R36 million, from R74 million in the previous corresponding period. There was a 5.6% increase of R140 million in the South African operation’s revenue, and a 29.9% increase of R44 million in other African operations’ revenue.

"Revenue from other African operations contributed 6.7% of the group’s revenue for the current reporting period," it said. Quantum Foods said some of the challenges it faced included the continuous increase in feed raw material and logistics costs, the geopolitical tensions between Ukraine and Russia, and the eventual invasion of Ukraine by Russia. "The cost of key feed raw materials was predominantly impacted by an increase in international selling prices of these commodities as a result of, inter alia, less than favourable planting conditions in key planting areas in South and North America," the company said.

Quantum Foods said there was the uncertainty about an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza on a large egg farm in the Western Cape. Higher egg supply from increased flock numbers led to curtailed egg selling prices, higher costs and weaker production efficiencies following labour unrest on a large egg farm in Gauteng and extreme climatic conditions in the Western Cape, the company said. "An (avian flu) outbreak occurred at the Lemoenkloof layer farm in the current reporting period, resulting in the culling of approximately 400 000 hens," it said.

Avian flu has been prevalent in the country and has resulted in the culling of about 2 million egg-producing chickens to prevent the spread of the disease. Last week, the SA Poultry Association said it was advised of an outbreak in a broiler breeder farm in the North West. Approximately 14 000 broiler breeders have been culled and samples taken for analysis. Quantum Foods said the Kaalfontein farm in Gauteng and the Lemoenkloof farm produce 14.5% and 13.5% of the group’s egg production in South Africa respectively.

In its other African businesses, Quantum Foods said trading conditions remained favourable. "For the egg business in Zambia, the continued strong demand for eggs and feed resulted in higher earnings despite weaker day-old chick demand and lower production efficiencies at the commercial egg farm, which was impacted by a disease challenge," it said. The business in Uganda continued to be impacted by several factors.