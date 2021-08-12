Quilter delivers interim dividend hike, cautions on market outlook

QUILTER, the UK wealth manager, posted a robust performance for the six months ended June 30, that saw it deliver an increased dividend to shareholders. But it raised a red flag on expectations of further substantial near-term market appreciation, due to uncertainty over heightened US-China tensions, coupled with concerns over the direction of inflation and interest rates.

Quilter, once part of Old Mutual, announced a hike in its interim dividend of 1.7 pence (R0.35) a share from 1p, which it said represented a pay-out in upper end of a 40 to 60 percent range. In February, the firm completed the migration of its assets, clients and advisers on to a new UK platform technology. Quilter Investment Platform, saying the decommissioning of legacy systems was under way. Paul Feeney, Quilter’s chief executive, said: “I am pleased with our interim results, which demonstrate strong growth in flows across our business, with a material improvement from our new platform following our final migration of clients and advisers in February.

“This improving momentum sets us up well to achieve our medium-term target of 6 percent net flows from 2022 onwards. “With the sale of Quilter International, our results demonstrate good early progress on our more focused, UK-based strategic path and gives a taste of what we know our business can deliver in the future.” Its net client cash flow of £2.5 billion (about R51bn) in the first half increased 127 percent on the prior period. Adjusted profit before tax increased 20 percent to £85 million.

Quilter in April announced that it was selling Quilter International business for about £483m following a strategic review of its operations. The firm yesterday said that completion of the transaction was expected to occur during the fourth quarter. Feeney said Quilter was making important progress in its strategic initiatives with further operating efficiency improvements.

“We are ahead of where we planned to be at this stage and are on track to meet our operating margin targets of 25 percent in 2023 and 30 percent by 2025. With the platform at the core of our business, we are well placed to deliver faster growth and we look forward to updating the market on our plans at our Capital Markets Day on November 3,” he said. The company said regulatory approval had been granted for a final £100m share buyback of £375m capital return programme in early September, shortly after it completed its current tranche. The firm embarked on a share buyback programme in January, after it announced that it planned to return the full net surplus sale proceeds of £375m to shareholders following the completion of the sale of Quilter Life Assurance to Reassure Group plc for £425m.

Despite the robust results, the shares hit a low of 6.6 percent on the JSE in intraday trade and closed 7.61 percent lower at R32.03 on the JSE yesterday, which some market analysts attributed to the firm’s cautious outlook. Quilter said yesterday that market levels remained generally buoyant globally, supported by accommodative monetary policies, which were likely to be withdrawn as economies and societies adjust to the post-pandemic world. “More recently, we have experienced bouts of volatility reflecting uncertainty over the heightened US-China tensions, coupled with concerns over the direction of inflation and interest rates.