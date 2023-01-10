Quilter plc to report lower assets under management for its 2022 financial year

Quilter plc, the UK investment and wealth management group also listed on the JSE, said it expects to report full year assets under management and under administration broadly similar to the third quarter position of £96.9 billion, at its financial year to end December 31, 2022. (31 December 2021: £111.8bn). The decrease during the year was due to positive net flows offset by adverse market movements, the group said.

“Retention rates remain stable and gross flows for the final quarter remain resilient while reflecting the normal seasonality of the business. Therefore, overall, fourth quarter 2022 net flows are expected to be modestly lower than Q3 2022 but remain positive,” a regulatory notice said. The forecast excluded the divested business of Quilter International Holdings, Quilter International Ireland DAC and their subsidiaries, the sale of which completed on November 30, 2021. Quilter plc had mandated J.P. Morgan Cazenove as structuring agent and BofA Securities, Citi and J.P. Morgan Cazenove as bookrunners to arrange a series of fixed income meetings.