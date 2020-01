R105m Autoport built off N3 in Camperdown









Grindrod has started building a R105million AutoPort just off the N3 in Camperdown, KwaZulu-Natal. Photo: Supplied

CAPE TOWN - Grindrod has started building a R105million AutoPort just off the N3 in Camperdown, KwaZulu-Natal. The 270000m² property is situated between Pinetown and Pietermaritzburg.

The Natcor rail link between Durban and Johannesburg, which runs adjacent to the property, provides for rail siding opportunities.





The first of a kind facility for finished vehicle logistics in South Africa includes reticulation for plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, metal roofing, a workshop and fitment centre, a smart repairs facility, clearing and forwarding activities, bonded and duty paid storage, and storage for trucks, light motor vehicles and other rubber-tyred vehicular equipment. Phase 1 will accommodate the undercover storage of 2400 vehicles and is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2020.





Phase 2 will commence in the second half of 2020 and accommodate storage of a further 2300 vehicles. Options to increase the capacity further will be developed in line with market demand.





These options could increase the capacity by a further 12000 vehicles. Other planned features are solar panels, rainwater harvesting, wash water recycling and plastic recycling systems. Plastic wrappings removed from vehicles will be transformed into bricks and plastic roof sheeting.





BUSINESS REPORT