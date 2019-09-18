Diversified miner Exxaro Resources yesterday extended its focus beyond coal to renewable energy, announcing that it had bought the remaining stake in Cennergi for R1.55 billion. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA)



DURBAN – Diversified miner Exxaro Resources yesterday extended its focus beyond coal to renewable energy, announcing that it had bought the remaining stake in Cennergi for R1.55 billion.

Exxaro said that it concluded an agreement with Khopoli Investments, a subsidiary of Tata Power Company, to acquire the remaining 50 percent shareholding in the independent power producer.





Exxaro Resources chief executive Mxolisi Mgojo said the conclusion of the transaction was a natural progression to a collaboration that has lasted seven years with Tata Power.





Mgojo said the projects had been commendable and an outstanding success in South Africa’s implementation of its energy strategy.





“As a South African-based company, Exxaro is pleased with this opportunity to consolidate its interest in this renewable energy asset at a time in South Africa where we need energy security as we respond to increasing negative sentiment towards coal-based electricity generation,” Mgojo said.



