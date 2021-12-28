R2-million boost for black-owned tourism sector hit by Covid-19

The Sekela Hospitality Support Programme (HSP) will give a R2-million a year economic boost to black-owned restaurants, catering and accommodation establishments hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. Sekela HSP spokesperson, Edwin Ukama, said: “The aim of the programme is to provide a generous financial boost that would engage and benefit consumers, while helping businesses increase foot traffic and sales in order to increase revenue.”

According to Sekela, struggling businesses have already benefited from trade discounts, business coaching, and financial support from the programme. They will now receive a stimulus that will attract customers to their establishments over the summer holiday season. “Sekela HSP is now offering dozens of these business’s customers the opportunity to dine, visit and access their services – which range from holiday accommodation to dining, bakeries and catering – simply by engaging with their brands online,” said Ukama.