DURBAN - FNB debit and credit card holders made over R2.5 billion worth of purchases during last year’s Black Friday.
FNB Retail Chief Executive, Raj Makanjee said, "We expect the value of Black Friday transactions to rise by 16 percent this year. When comparing typical Friday spend to Black Friday, we usually see a 100 percent increase in spend by customers. We encourage consumers to be mindful that Black Friday is effectively the start of a very long festive season, therefore it’s important to plan for it properly and budget for purchases. Those participating should also consider making purchases for Back to School necessities to ease possible financial pressure at the beginning of next year".
The eBucks Shop was among the top online retailers where FNB customers bought discounted goods and services during last year’s Black Friday. In addition, eBucks offers the convenience of using your eBucks to wholly pay or part-pay for purchases.
"We encourage customers to minimise reliance on cash, especially for larger purchases. More importantly, by enabling consumers to tap or scan to pay, retailers can process transactions faster, reduce queue times and the risk of basket abandonment," concluded Makanjee.
On Black Friday, FNB customers can save up to 40 percent with these eBucks Shop