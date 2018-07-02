CAPE TOWN - The new National Health Insurance (NHI) policy will have no impact on private care prices, Minister of Health, Aaron Motsoaledi said on Sunday.





In an interview with the Sunday Times, the minister said that the current health system is failing both the the poorest and richest people in South Africa.





“Firstly, in all likelihood it should not increase the cost of private healthcare, I am dead sure about that. The NHI, free education, pensions . . . will always be funded by the state, which comes from the four tiers of tax,” Motsoaledi said.





The minister also noted that the controversial estimates of R259 billion to implement the programme was a mere “thumb-suck by an accounting company”.



“We made a mistake with the figures. I then went for advice to the World Bank and the World Health Organisation and they asked why am I trying to do this, it can’t be quantified by any human being because the costs are so variable.”

“You cannot balance books against service delivery on human life,” Motsoaledi said.





Not his fault





The health minister said that South Africa’s disastrous health sector is not entirely his fault. He believes that a massive reorganisation needs to take place.





“Let me tell you the problem with South Africans on this issue. We have an extraordinarily expensive private health service on the one hand. You believe the minister is a madman to talk about it,” he said.





“You don’t believe the fees are too high, but it is blackmail what private healthcare charges. It is unregulated and it is robbery.”





Motsoaledi said that there are four major sectors that need to be tackled as he implements the new NHI programme.





These include: Human resources; procurement and management of infrastructure; financial management and maintenance of equipment.





#NHI will stop medical schemes exploiting members



