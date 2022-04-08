Radisson Hotels grows its Africa footprint

Radisson Hotels said that it had five new hotel signings secured across Africa to date this year, adding almost 600 rooms to its African portfolio. In 2022, the group aimed to add more than a dozen hotels, reaching just more than 100 hotels in operation and under development on the continent as it continued its African growth and development plan.

Story continues below Advertisment

In 2021, Radisson Hotel Group set a record with 14 hotel signings in countries such as Morocco, Djibouti, Ghana and Zambia, adding more than 2 500 rooms to its African portfolio. Radisson Hotel Addis Ababa Bole Airport, in Ethiopia, was on track to open its doors in summer 2023 and would be the first Radisson branded hotel in East Africa. Radisson Resort Dakar Saly, in a popular seaside resort in Senegal, would be the first Radisson resort in Africa and is scheduled to open in 2024.

Story continues below Advertisment

Radisson Hotel Sfax in Tunisia would open in the second quarter of this year, while La Maison Blanche Tunis, a member of Radisson Individuals, would open in January 2023. Number One Oxford Street Hotel & Suites was scheduled to open in the second quarter. Ramsay Rankoussi, vice-president, development, Africa & Turkey at Radisson Hotel Group, said: “Our ambition is to continue growing in markets in which we operate already and enter new markets with our core brands. Building on our strong portfolio of city hotels, we are focusing on resort destinations as well as expanding our footprint in new strategic markets. “In addition to opening our first three hotels in Madagascar earlier this year, we will be opening hotels in South Sudan, Djibouti, Victoria Falls and Ghana. Conversions will remain a priority and we will continue innovating our business approach with relevant and tailored solutions to adapt to changing market conditions,” Rankoussi said.

Story continues below Advertisment