Radisson Hotels opens its 14th SA hotel in Durban

Radisson Hotels yesterday announced the opening of Radisson Blu Hotel in Durban, uMhlanga, its 14th hotel in South Africa, with two more under development.
Tim Cordon, the area senior vice-president, Middle East and Africa, at Radisson Hotels, said: “We are thrilled to make our debut in the welcoming city of Durban and cement our presence in our fourth South African city. South Africa continues to be a key market for us on the continent and we are proud to celebrate our 14th hotel opening milestone with the entry into Durban as we open a flagship property of this calibre.”
As regards business facilities, the group said its meetings and events area comprised eight elegant meeting and conference venues fitted with state-of-the-art equipment, including video conferencing capabilities and free high-speed wi-fi.
In May the group, with a portfolio of nine diverse brands, said it had 330 planned signings in 2022.
BUSINESS REPORT