Radisson RED appoints Carly de Jong as curator

Meet the first woman to run the hip Radisson RED hotel in Rosebank. Carly de Jong was appointed general manager. The hotel announced recently that De Jong would be the hotel's “curator”, as the brand refers to her position. This is the second Radisson RED Hotel on the continent; the first one was opened in Cape Town in 2017. “I’m excited to bring the Radisson RED experience to Johannesburg. As a hotel built on celebrating culture, I could not imagine a better place for us to be situated than in Rosebank, a few feet from the Keyes Art Mile. Our focus will be on embracing local fashion, art, music, and business,” said De Jong. De Jong said she would lead the hotel in building ties with the community and develop a vibrant team with on-the-ground local knowledge to illuminate the urban energy of the area. She said she wanted guests to feel at home when visiting the hotel.

“For those of you who have experienced Radisson RED in other locations such as Cape Town, expect to feel at home in our flexible and creative hotel – with a Rosebank edge. If you’ve never experienced RED before, we welcome you to wander in for an after-work drink on the rooftop, spend the day working from our OUI Bar + KTCHN, or check-in for a staycation in one of our 222 stylish and bold rooms.”

Before her appointment, De Jong was general manager of Park Inn by Radisson Cape Town Newlands.

De Jong first joined the Radisson Hotel Group in 2003. She was the service manager at the Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront, Cape Town, the group’s flagship hotel in Africa.

After working for the group for a while, she joined The Bay Hotel in Camps Bay as an assistant front-office manager, followed by eight years at the Southern Sun Cape Sun where she advanced from to rooms division manager.

She returned to the Radisson Blue brand and worked for the Hotel Waterfront in 2014.

De Jong said the group’s efforts to support and advance female employees resonated with her.

“More than half of the executive team at the Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront, Cape Town was female by then,” she said. “Radisson Hotel Group embraces gender equality and diversity and supports these through numerous activities and initiatives.”

De Jong’s career began in London after completing her degree in communications and public relations in Cape Town.

Last week, Radisson RED hotel recruited staff unconventionally. Candidates were required to submit a video clip that showcased who they were, along with their curriculum vitae.

The hotel will open its doors in June.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE