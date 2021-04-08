Radisson RED calls for video applications for its Rosebank hotel

THE first Radisson RED hotel in Rosebank, Gauteng, and the second in South Africa is recruiting in an unconventional way. Candidates are required to submit a video clip that showcases who they are, along with their curriculum vitae. In a statement, the hotel said shortlisted candidates would be invited to a “casting day” that would include workshops and a chance to “get creative” to the soundtrack of a live DJ. “The casting day is a unique concept to recruit not only for the experience but seeking talent who can truly create memorable moments within the hospitality industry and creative flair to bring the RED brand to life,” the brand said. According to the brand, they are looking to hire 40 new staff members whom they call “creatives”. “The ’creatives’ will be from housekeeping, food and drink (F&D), engineering and events. They are encouraged to be conscious, courageous, versatile, and out-the-box thinkers. Successful candidates will be able to take the lead, be part of a team and create a spark with everything they do,” it said.

The Rosebank hotel will open its doors in June. The first Radisson RED was launched in Cape Town in 2017.

The 222-key hotel is part of the new lifestyle brand that Radisson is driving to attract millennials and young professionals to its hotel rooms.

The hotel brand will offer uncapped wi-fi connectivity and access to facilities such as craft beer bars, gyms and fusion restaurants.

The brand said the hotel will focus on creating a community hotspot within the vibrant suburb, with two F&D outlets and plans for regular events and entertainment.

The curator of the hotel, Carly de Jong, said she was excited to see how candidates will connect with the brand.

“Radisson RED is so personal and creative, and so we believe that this style of recruitment helps us to build a team who connect and become the soul and heart of the house. Through this process, we would also love to find Rosebank’s newest mixologist or barista gurus.”

She said the brand aims to hire real personalities who can connect with their guests, even if they have never worked in hospitality before.

“I encourage everyone who applies to have a little fun, laughter, and ditch the shirt and tie,” she said.

The brand said candidates who want to apply must send a one-minute video with information about themselves and why they think they are the right candidate to [email protected] by noon on April 9.

“Those who have been shortlisted will be contacted via email with more information on the upcoming casting day,” it said.

