Raging Bull Awards set to honour the investment industry

IT’S almost time for the prestigious Raging Bull Awards, which will be held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on March 11. Independent Media's Personal Finance publication hosts the awards to honour the leaders of the South African collective investment industry.

The winners of the awards are determined by ProfileData using its PlexCrown Ratings methodology. The Raging Bull trophies and certificates are awarded for straight performance over three years and for risk-adjusted performance over five years to the end of 2023. A nominated list of the winners was published last week on Saturday in Independent's publication and on its online platform. Dr Iqbal Survé, the Executive Chairman of Independent Media, said: “The Raging Bull Awards carries huge prestige for not only the winning funds and the managers – which is why it is regarded as the ‘Oscars’ of the investment industry – but is also hugely beneficial for our valued Personal Finance readers who follow the activities of the various fund managers with keen interest. Congratulations to the team at Personal Finance for keeping this going.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the winners and participants of this year's Raging Bull Awards. Your dedication and commitment to excellence are what drive this industry forward, setting new standards and paving the way for future success. Together, we are building a stronger, more robust financial sector that is capable of meeting the challenges of the future and delivering on the promises of today.“ Personal Finance editor Dieketseng Maleke said she was honoured that Personal Finance would be hosting these awards again this year. “It is great that the awards, which first started in 1997, are still providing investors with a guide to funds that deliver a good, sustainable performance over a period of time. I would like to take the time to congratulate the winners on a job well done and hope they continue to be the best in what they do,” she said.

Independent Media editor-in-chief Adri Senekal de Wet said: “It is with immense pride and a sense of profound accomplishment that I reflect on the extraordinary success of our flagship Raging Bull Awards Event. This prestigious occasion, a hallmark in the financial asset management industry, represents not just a celebration of excellence, but a beacon of inspiration for the entire sector. “The Raging Bull Awards Event, through its rigorous and transparent adjudication process, has once again underscored the importance of innovation, consistency, and ethical management within the asset management industry. It is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and ingenuity of the professionals who strive tirelessly to maximise the performance of the funds entrusted to them by their clients.” Senekal de Wet said the impact of the Raging Bull Awards extended beyond the immediate recognition of the winners.