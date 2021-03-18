Rain announces growth as customer demand increases

Data-only operator Rain, in which African Rainbow Capital (ARC) has a 20% interest, has seen growth as customer demand for its product increased significantly.

African Rainbow Capital (ARC), released its interim financial results on Thursday for the six months which ended on December 31, 2020.

According to the company, the strong client growth has resulted in the business reaching positive EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation) for the first time since its formal launch some three years ago.

In a statement, the company said the value of ARC’s investment in Rain increased by R382 million in the six months to December, bringing the value of its shareholding to R3.4bn.

African Rainbow Capital Investments (ARC) is backed by billionaire businessperson Patrice Motsepe and has TymeBank and Rain in its diverse portfolio.