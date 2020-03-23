rain releases uncapped 24/7 unlimited 4G data product

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

JOHANNESBURG - Data provider, rain, has launched an unlimited 4G data offering at R479 per month.

CEO Willem Roos said, "rain's goal is to offer South Africans a choice of affordable unlimited data products. Following President Ramaphosa's address to the nation pertaining to the Covid-19 pandemic, we accelerated the go-live date of our 24/7 unlimited 4G data offering."

Users will experience download speeds of up to 10Mbps and basic quality video streaming (up to 360p).





rain continues to offer its unlimited off-peak product (for R250 per month), as well as its 5G data offerings that allow faster speeds and higher resolution streaming. The new product is suitable for use on any 4G/LTE device – routers, phones, tablets and MiFis – so South Africans can connect with work on their usual platforms, do remote learning, stay in touch with social media, shop online for essentials and watch their favourite streaming services.





“The President has said a Thuma Mina moment is upon us. It’s our hope we can make things a little easier for people. Those whose job allows them to work remotely should find the product a great help as it will remove the anxiety of uncertain, potentially high data costs. And families will be spending a lot more time together indoors, so a little screen time might be just the thing to de-stress,” said Roos.





rain's 4G offering is available in all the South African metros, and coverage is growing daily. The new product is ready for purchase on rain.co.za and is delivered via courier to your door, free of charge.





BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE