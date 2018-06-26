President Cyril Ramaphosa will attend an investment announcement to extend the Mercedes-Benz Cars plant in East London this morning.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Tuesday attend an investment announcement to extend the Mercedes-Benz Cars plant in East London and create more jobs in the city, his office said.

The presidency said Ramaphosa's visit to the Mercedes-Benz manufacturing plant is in line with the country’s drive to raise US $100 billion in new investment over the next five years in a bid to create jobs and for development as announced in April this year.

"The investment by the German manufacturer, Mercedes-Benz Cars is a demonstration of the continued confidence that global automotive producers have in South Africa as an investment destination and the supportive policy environment that the country offers," the presidency said.

- African News Agency (ANA)