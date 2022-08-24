Ratings agency upgrades Omnia’s outlook from stable to positive

Omnia Holdings, a JSE-listed diversified chemicals group, yesterday said that Global Credit Ratings (GCR) had affirmed its ratings, with the outlook upgraded from stable to positive. CGR maintained its long and short-term national scale issuer ratings at A(ZA) and A1(ZA), respectively.

Omnia chief executive Seelan Gobalsamy said the rating affirmed Omnia's continued strategy execution and value creation for stakeholders over the past three years. “As we stabilised and renewed the company, improvements in our financial position and operational resilience have lifted our credit profile and rating. We continue to closely manage our capital and liquidity, particularly in the current volatile economic and trading environment,” he said. According to Omnia, which is valued at R10.4 billion, the rating upgrade reflected GCR’s view that Omnia’s earnings profile will continue to improve over the next two years and that the company’s conservative capital management policies will sustain very strong credit metrics.

This as Omnia delivered strong results despite the pandemic and registered record profitability in the 2022 financial year, with revenues surging 30 percent to R21bn and the operating margin from continuing operations widening to 7.4 percent (GCR calculated) from 5.8 percent for the 2021 financial year. “The ratings continue to factor in Omnia’s strong balance sheet position. In the 2022 financial year, the group continued to report a large net cash position of R2.1bn, providing the group with substantial financial flexibility,” GCR said. Omnia said the report also highlighted some elements of its investment case, include strong competitiveness underpinned by proprietary technologies, modernised production processes.

Another element was improved supply chain control and varying degrees of integration of manufacturing capabilities across business segments. “Omnia has diversification across geographies and end-markets; the group is a leading regional producer and supplier of nitrogen-based fertilisers in Africa, complemented by a growing market presence in agricultural biological products globally; and Omnia is one of the leading manufacturers of mining explosives in Africa for various underground and surface applications,” GCR said. Looking forward, GCR said Omnia’s positive outlook reflected its expectation that Omnia would exhibit a stronger credit profile on a through-the-cycle basis on the back of robust earnings growth and positive free cash flow generation.

“This is expected to be supported by favourable market conditions, while continuing to adhere to conservative financial policies,” GCR said. The rating agency said the outlook could be revised to stable if profitability levels were below expectations or start to decline. “We would also likely revise the outlook to stable if the group reports materially weaker trends in working capital unexpectedly, and/or a debt-funded acquisition that increases liquidity pressure and gearing metrics,” it said.

However, hanging over Omnia’s head is a tax dispute with the SA Revenue Service (Sars) that has yet to be resolved. There is a dispute related to its transfer pricing practices between 2014 and 2016. Sars is asking for around R945 million in taxes, while Omnia has only paid R207m. Omnia is in discussions with Sars but believes that the most probable outcome is an Alternative Dispute Resolution process.