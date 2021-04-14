Raubex builds solid order book following a weaker 2021 profit

CAPE TOWN - RAUBEX Group’s headline earnings per share (Heps) were expected to be between 45 and 65 percent lower in the year to February 28, but a good second-half recovery, recent infrastructure contracts and a strong order book bode well for its future.

Heps would be between 56.6 cents and 88.9c a share, versus 161.7c a share in the 2020 financial year, the group said in a trading update yesterday.

The decrease was due to the lockdowns from the Covid-19 pandemic, which had a significant impact on its results in the first half of the financial year.

Raubex’s directors said, however, that there had been a “good recovery in the second half of the year”, with all three divisions returning to profitability and operations reverting to normal efficiency.

A strong order book had been secured, supported by contract awards from Sanral, as well as a contract relating to the expansion, upgrading and improvement of the Beitbridge Border Post in Zimbabwe, where work had started swiftly and was progressing well.