CAPE TOWN - Raubex Group’s headline earning per share increased 64.1 percent to 58,6 cents per share in the six months to August 31 after the construction materials and infrastructure group benefited from restructuring the previous financial year.
Raubex Group CEO Rudolf Fourie, said that following a number of rightsizing initiatives in 2019, “we have managed to stop the bleeding and the group is better positioned to manage the lower volume of construction work on hand, while it has maintained sufficient capacity to participate in an anticipated improvement in the sector.”
The share price rose 2.18 percent to R20.17 Monday morning. Net asset value increased to R4,40 billion compared with R4,29bn at the end of the first half in financial 2019.