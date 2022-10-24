Raubex says its ready to participate in rising construction activity

Raubex Group said on Friday that its earnings per share (Eps) and headline earnings per share (Heps) were expected to be between 10% and 20% higher in the six months to August 31 compared with the previous year, the infrastructure development and construction materials supply group said in a trading statement Friday.

This translates to Eps being between 154.6 cents and 168.7 cents and Heps being between 150.7 cents and 164.4 cents, compared with Eps of 140.6 cents and Heps of 137 cents achieved in the previous corresponding period.