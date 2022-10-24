Raubex says its ready to participate in rising construction activity

Raubex Group said on Friday that its earnings per share (Eps) and headline earnings per share (Heps) were expected to be between 10% and 20% higher in the six months to August 31 compared with the previous year, the infrastructure development and construction materials supply group said in a trading statement Friday.
This translates to Eps being between 154.6 cents and 168.7 cents and Heps being between 150.7 cents and 164.4 cents, compared with Eps of 140.6 cents and Heps of 137 cents achieved in the previous corresponding period.
The infrastructure and construction materials supply group said it had maintained a strong balance sheet and a healthy cash balance and, combined with its diversified operations, was well positioned to participate in the increased construction activity in the South African market.
The share price gained 3.7 percent to R31.11 Friday morning.
