RCL flags 592% surge in annual earnings

RCL said earnings a share would be at least 90c, 187 percent stronger compared to a negative 103c for the comparative period.

RCL, the JSE listed consumer goods and milling company, yesterday flagged a 592 percent surge in headline earnings for the year ended June 2021to at least 90 cents compared to 13c a year ago on a recovery in sugar and baking.

“The expected improvement in the group’s results is mainly driven by a strong recovery in sugar and baking as well as Vector Logistics, and a continued solid performance from grocery. Chicken continues to focus on its turnaround plans, which should deliver benefits in the next financial year,” said RCL.

The recovery in sugar comes as the government and industry stakeholders signed the Master Plan to support the sustainability of South Africa’s sugar industry in November 2020. The Master Plan aims to, among other things, increase consumption of locally produced sugar and provide adequate protection against dumping from international sugar-producing countries.

RCL established a standalone chicken business during the half year ended December 2020 in a bid to enable a dedicated focus on chicken. The group expects to release its financial results on September 6.