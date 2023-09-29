RCL Foods’ Rainbow business has been hit by avian flu

RCL Foods informed its shareholders yesterday that the company’s Rainbow business had been impacted by the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza A (H5N1) outbreak, which is impacting the commercial poultry layer and broiler industry. The South African poultry industry is being ravaged by H5N1 (bird flu), an airborne disease.

RCL Foods said the outbreak had affected 11 of its 19 sites in the Inland region, which is one of three regions in which this business operates. “The outbreak has moved at a rapid pace, and the situation is constantly evolving. To date, an estimated 410 000 birds have been culled, which has resulted in an estimated financial impact of R115 million," it said. The group said Rainbow was taking all necessary steps to contain the spread of the virus, which includes working with the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development to gain registration and approval for suitable vaccines.

“In addition, all things necessary are being done to efficiently manage and mitigate supply chain disruptions, however, it is essential to acknowledge that there is tension in the supply chain. Further updates will be provided as appropriate,” it said. Astral Foods has also been affected by the bird flu. It said that to date, the total cost amounted to about R220m. Last week, Quantum Foods said H5N1 had affected about 1.5 million of the company’s layer and breeding stock.