RCL Foods’ share price surges 6.6% following forecast of strong headline earnings growth

RCL Foods’ share price surged 6.6 percent yesterday afternoon after it said headline earnings per share for the six months to December 31 were expected to be between 15.6 percent and 27.3 percent higher than the same period a year before.

Headline earnings a share (Heps) were expected to be between 69 cents and 76 cents compared to the reported Heps of 59.7 cents for the six month period ended December 2020.