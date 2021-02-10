RDI Reit’s UK retail asset disposals continue

CAPE TOWN - RDI, the income-focused UK real estate investment trust, had reached an agreement to sell West Orchards, Coventry for £4.85 million (R98.8m), the company, which is also listed on the JSE, said yesterday.

The sale was expected to have a nominal impact on net asset value of £1.9m.

“The sale leaves just one remaining retail asset in the UK, St George’s shopping centre in Harrow, Greater London,” the company said.

The company also continues to make further progress in Germany, where it recently completed the disposal of a small retail asset in Molln for €3.8 million (R68bn).

RDI said the disposals provided further progress towards achieving a full exit from the retail sector during 2021, while also contributing to the strengthening of the balance sheet.