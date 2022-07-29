Reach Group acquires Jasco Property Solutions

The acquisition for an undisclosed sum would enable Reach to broaden its platform and deliver more value to customers through the new consolidated Reach Property Solutions business, a statement said on Thursday.

The Reach Group, a specialist provider of communications infrastructure management solutions to landlords, property managers and telecoms providers, has acquired 100 percent of Jasco Property Solutions.

Reach focuses on the real estate and telecommunications management industries, in property leasing and professional infrastructure lease management services. The acquisition allows Reach to offer a fully managed service that simplifies the process for landlord and telco clients, that adds value to each.

Rooftops and other outdoor areas of buildings can be a source of additional non-gross lettable area income for building owners and property managers. However, managing this and engaging with telecommunication, mobile network operators and wireless infrastructure provider tenants can be rather challenging.

“Reach takes on these leases and manages the sub-letting to all telcos, so in essence the landlord clients simply receive their monthly rental every month without any of the administrative and management headaches,” said Reach MD Mark Swemmer.